7 Decades by calm
7 Decades

Celebrating with friends… and we’ve all been friends for decades. Today was our friend, Morris’ birthday celebration. He is still working full time and full speed ahead!

“70 Years
Stronger than Steel
No Rust-Just Wrinkles”

He owns a structural steel company. 😉🎂🥳

20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Danette Thompson ace
Nice celebration
July 21st, 2025  
