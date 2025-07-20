Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2759
7 Decades
Celebrating with friends… and we’ve all been friends for decades. Today was our friend, Morris’ birthday celebration. He is still working full time and full speed ahead!
Sign says
“70 Years
Stronger than Steel
No Rust-Just Wrinkles”
He owns a structural steel company. 😉🎂🥳
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2759
photos
80
followers
83
following
755% complete
View this month »
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2025 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice celebration
July 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close