Promethea Silkmoth by calm
Promethea Silkmoth

This lovely greeter was on the entrance door of the local hardware store. It was still there when I left.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
amyK ace
Lovely find
July 22nd, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Good detail
July 22nd, 2025  
