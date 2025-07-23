Previous
Swallowtail in the Garden by calm
Swallowtail in the Garden

23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful capture, nice detail — fav
July 24th, 2025  
