Too Close for Comfort by calm
Too Close for Comfort

Black bear making its way through the field I just mowed a couple days ago. And then it wandered on into the woods. Hope it keeps moving on. Not a great photo but a rare occurrence, thankfully .
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Cathy

@calm
Harry J Benson ace
Nice spotting
July 25th, 2025  
