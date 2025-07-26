Previous
Fisherman by calm
Fisherman

Our little grandson caught several small fish (mostly bluegill and green sunfish) but he had equally as much fun playing with the minnows in the bucket and the nightcrawlers! Like father, like son. 😄🐟
Cathy

Beverley ace
Fabulous… so beautiful to see…
July 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww he’s holding that fish so gently.
July 27th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Really sweet, he's being so careful
July 27th, 2025  
