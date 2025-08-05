Previous
Crepe Myrtles from the Screened In Porch by calm
Crepe Myrtles from the Screened In Porch

Fully bloomed… hummingbirds flitting around… perfect weather.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Shirley ace
A lovely pov
August 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great framing...lovely yard area
August 7th, 2025  
Cathy
@whippy I’m sitting in my favorite lounge chair! 😉😁
August 7th, 2025  
