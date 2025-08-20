Previous
A Sunny Disposition by calm
A Sunny Disposition

The chipmunks planted several sunflowers around our yard. Happy surprises! (They do other things we are not so happy about… eating my squash plants, holes in our landscaping, etc).
Cathy

@calm
Shirley ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2025  
