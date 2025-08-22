Previous
Wishin I Was Fishin by calm
Wishin I Was Fishin

Celebrated my husband’s birthday a little early with friends. Personal diary photo.

It was also our 44th wedding anniversary. ♥️
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Cathy

@calm
Cathy
Shirley ace
A cool cake , Happy Birthday to hubby
August 25th, 2025  
