Previous
A Nod to the Past by calm
Photo 2802

A Nod to the Past

Some nice trim work fading away on this house.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wow! This would have been a grand dwelling in its heyday!
September 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a shame, it must have been someone’s pride & joy once upon a time!
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact