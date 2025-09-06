Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2802
A Nod to the Past
Some nice trim work fading away on this house.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2802
photos
82
followers
83
following
767% complete
View this month »
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
6th September 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
abandoned
Barb
ace
Wow! This would have been a grand dwelling in its heyday!
September 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a shame, it must have been someone’s pride & joy once upon a time!
September 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close