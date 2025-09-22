Previous
Dark Clouds Rolling in from the Atlantic by calm
Photo 2813

Dark Clouds Rolling in from the Atlantic

Dark clouds along the horizon. Though brighter skies are overhead. Hazard flags on the beach yesterday and today … not sure why.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Cathy

@calm
Photo Details

September 22nd, 2025  
