Photo 2828
Remodeling
I’ve had my mind on things other than photography lately. We added a powder room for guests, and are remodeling our Master Bath, making it more useful for us old folks. Time for an update after 40 years . Don’t you just love pics of a toilet? Haha!
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
0
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2025 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
