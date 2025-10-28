Previous
Turtle in the Woods by calm
Photo 2836

Turtle in the Woods

We went to the woods to look for a neighbor’s missing beagle and all we found was a turtle. Thankfully the dog has been found alive and well after a 4 day adventure.
28th October 2025

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Islandgirl ace
Cool turtle!
November 2nd, 2025  
Abby
He (or she) looks so cute!
November 2nd, 2025  
