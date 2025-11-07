Previous
I’m Clinging Tighter than the Leaves by calm
I’m Clinging Tighter than the Leaves

I am hanging on to fall as long as I can. I’m not much of a winter girl, when the earth is barren, gray, cold and frozen. Thanks to all for the kind words yesterday.
Cathy

@calm
