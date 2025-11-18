Previous
Gratitude by calm
Photo 2850

Gratitude

We have gotten to see our son, daughter in love, and grandsons more the past couple of weeks. Our ‘sunshine’. 🌞
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact