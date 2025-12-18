Sign up
Previous
Photo 2855
Preschool Christmas Program
Our oldest grandson had his Christmas program this morning! So cute! They sang, played bells and handbells and did motions to the songs… they all did so good! A personal diary shot today… happy Nana!
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
