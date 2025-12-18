Previous
Preschool Christmas Program
Preschool Christmas Program

Our oldest grandson had his Christmas program this morning! So cute! They sang, played bells and handbells and did motions to the songs… they all did so good! A personal diary shot today… happy Nana!
Cathy

