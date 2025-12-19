Flowers for the Cemetery

I did flowers for a friend’s parents burial tomorrow… 2 vase inserts, a large saddle piece and a wreath. A privilege to share in their time of remembrance. Her Mom was Sunday School teacher for about 20 years, we served on the floral committee together at church, and just enjoyed our friendship. Her dad was a fine man, much like my Daddy in some ways. They were married more than 50 years, and loved each other deeply. They shared that love with family and friends. Their little granddaughter asked to speak at the memorial service about what ‘lovebirds’ they were, so we nestled a couple of birds in the flowers.