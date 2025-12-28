Sign up
Photo 2863
Behind the Fog…
… Are mountains even though we can’t see them right now. Kind of like God, sometimes we can’t see Him or feel Him, but He is there, unmoved.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
0
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2866
photos
81
followers
82
following
785% complete
View this month »
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
27th December 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
