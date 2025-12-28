Previous
Behind the Fog… by calm
Photo 2863

Behind the Fog…

… Are mountains even though we can’t see them right now. Kind of like God, sometimes we can’t see Him or feel Him, but He is there, unmoved.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
785% complete

