Photo 2865
Memory Books
Our daughter-in-love makes us photo books of our grandsons, one of our most treasured gifts, enjoyed all year! Just photos from every day… we love them!
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
31st December 2025 4:03pm
