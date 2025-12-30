Previous
Next
Memory Books by calm
Photo 2865

Memory Books

Our daughter-in-love makes us photo books of our grandsons, one of our most treasured gifts, enjoyed all year! Just photos from every day… we love them!
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
785% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact