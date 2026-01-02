Previous
Wood Pattern by calm
Photo 2867

Wood Pattern

Went for a brief walk at the park, and a number of trees had been cut down (lots of dying dangerous trees that needed to go). I thought this one was pretty.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
785% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty!!
January 2nd, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice image!
January 2nd, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Some delightful textural detail. It begs to be processed in B&W!
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact