Watagua Lake in Winter by calm
Photo 2869

Watagua Lake in Winter

We went for a Sunday afternoon drive because the weather was so nice for January! Lake levels are lowered for the winter exposing clay ‘beaches’ along the shore. It was the middle of the day so wasn’t the best lighting, but the blues were beautiful.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
