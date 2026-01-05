Previous
Vacant by calm
Photo 2870

Vacant

This church had been abandoned long ago. Some of the boarded up windows had been broken out. There was a metal grate fastened over the entrance doors. A photo from yesterday’s drive.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Cathy

@calm
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful find and love the old old church and trees!
January 6th, 2026  
