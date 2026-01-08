Previous
Thankful for Another Day by calm
Photo 2871

Thankful for Another Day

Sunsets are a favorite subject of mine… unique, fleeting, beautiful. Our warm January days are about to be eclipsed by a cold front.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
