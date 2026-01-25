Previous
Fog Settled in the Gap by calm
Fog Settled in the Gap

Grateful for eyes to see beauty around me, grateful for where I live, grateful for the people God has placed in my life.
Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful foggy scene!
January 26th, 2026  
