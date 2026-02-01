Sign up
Previous
Photo 2883
A Peek Out the Back Door
We did not venture any farther than feeding the birds lots of extra seed. We have had a good variety of birds during this cold snap. Temperatures are to be above freezing on Tuesday.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
Tags
snow
KWind
ace
Pretty winter scene.
February 2nd, 2026
