A Peek Out the Back Door by calm
We did not venture any farther than feeding the birds lots of extra seed. We have had a good variety of birds during this cold snap. Temperatures are to be above freezing on Tuesday.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Cathy

@calm
KWind ace
Pretty winter scene.
February 2nd, 2026  
