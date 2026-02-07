Packing Away Memories

Believe it or not I am just now taking down our tree. At this stage of life I have wondered if this will be the last tree I put up and take down. Our grandsons love it so, and if I am able it will go back up next year. I have ornaments from my Mom, my Aunt Neanie, from our wedding, our honeymoon, all the Noah’s ark ornaments when our son was born (his nursery theme), from friends, family vacations, secret pals, Sunday School students, my piano teacher, the World’s Fair in Knoxville and the list could go on and on as do the memories. These ‘things’ jog my memories and I want to hold on to them. Just a diary photo, no need to comment.