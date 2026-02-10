Previous
Hint of Pink by calm
Hint of Pink

Nicest weather we have had in a while. I admit I struggle with photos in winter… just bare and brown and gray everywhere. Occasionally color in the sky. From a church parking lot in town.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Cathy

@calm
Cathy
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture...love the sky's colors, light, and composition
February 11th, 2026  
