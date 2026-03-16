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Snow Day by calm
Photo 2897

Snow Day

And the yard was mowed yesterday. Just a cell phone pic out the kitchen window.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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