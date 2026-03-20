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Photo 2899
Bouquet
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2026 2:13pm
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Beverley
ace
VERY beautiful.... gorgeous arrangement.
March 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
March 21st, 2026
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