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Bouquet by calm
Photo 2899

Bouquet

20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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Beverley ace
VERY beautiful.... gorgeous arrangement.
March 21st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
March 21st, 2026  
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