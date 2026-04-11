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Previous
Photo 2915
Thankful Once More
Started today watching my oldest grandson play t-ball and playing with the little one. Late breakfast at one of my favorite restaurants, grocery shopping, restful afternoon, cooked dinner and now settling in for a movie and an early bedtime.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
11th April 2026 8:01pm
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sunset
KV
ace
Beautiful day & beautiful sunset to top it off!
April 12th, 2026
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