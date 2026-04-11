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Thankful Once More by calm
Photo 2915

Thankful Once More

Started today watching my oldest grandson play t-ball and playing with the little one. Late breakfast at one of my favorite restaurants, grocery shopping, restful afternoon, cooked dinner and now settling in for a movie and an early bedtime.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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KV ace
Beautiful day & beautiful sunset to top it off!
April 12th, 2026  
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