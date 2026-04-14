Previous
Tiny Bloom by calm
Photo 2918

Tiny Bloom

Wandered off the trail and came upon a man (probably homeless) sleeping in the weeds. I didn’t disturb him and returned to the trail.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact