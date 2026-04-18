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Rolling Hills by calm
Photo 2920

Rolling Hills

In the late day sun.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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