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The Beach Boys by calm
Photo 2958

The Beach Boys

A few days at the beach with our son, daughter in love, and grandsons. I have better photos of the boys but don’t want to post photos online of children anymore. Just a diary shot for myself.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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