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Flag Display at the Pier by calm
Photo 2958

Flag Display at the Pier

Our guys like to fish, tried a new pier today. Whiting and a small flounder caught.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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gloria jones ace
Awesome capture of this outstanding display of Old Glory.
July 4th, 2026  
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