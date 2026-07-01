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Our Constitution by calm
Photo 2959

Our Constitution

The foundation document for America.

Part of the 250 flag display celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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