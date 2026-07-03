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Photo 2961
America, America
God shed His grace on thee…
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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Photo Details
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1
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3
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2026 12:04pm
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america
Barb
ace
Amen!
July 4th, 2026
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