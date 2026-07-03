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America, America by calm
Photo 2961

America, America

God shed His grace on thee…
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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Barb ace
Amen!
July 4th, 2026  
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