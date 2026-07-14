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Birdnest in the Tomatoes by calm
Photo 2968

Birdnest in the Tomatoes

14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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