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Summer Sky by calm
Photo 2972

Summer Sky

Rain in the morning, blue sky and white fluffy clouds before more rain. Not so hot today. But the best part of the day was time spent with our precious grandsons!
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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