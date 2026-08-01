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Cooling Off in the Creek by calm
Photo 2977

Cooling Off in the Creek

A public area out in the country, icy cold mountain water, a rope swing… they were laughing and having a good time!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Love this fun action shot
August 2nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So good to see kids having fun without screens! Super shot.
August 2nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
fabulous family fun... looks a beautiful place
August 2nd, 2026  
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