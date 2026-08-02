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Previous
Photo 2978
Heavy Clouds Overhead
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
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Photo Details
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2
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365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
2nd August 2026 5:58pm
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