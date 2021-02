How the mighty have fallen

A circular walk from home yesterday (when I took this picture). There was a hint of spring in the air - the mild temperature, the clearer light and a constant chorus of birdsong.



This must have been one of the oldest trees in the town. Although dead for a fair few years, it has only recently been cut back, after too many branch falls, I guess. A shame, but good for the wood loving bugs that it hasn't all been taken away.