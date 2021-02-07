Previous
To the rescue by cam365pix
7 / 365

To the rescue

No photo taken today, so this is an edited version of one taken at Portishead earlier in week. I like the quick pre-sets you can use in PhotoShop Express to re-invent & enhance sometimes hastily taken shots.
7th February 2021

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in the SW England. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away and posting just for fun,...
