Pond life by cam365pix
11 / 365

Pond life

A bitterly cold day, so retreated home after a brief stroll around the pond, which was iced over in large parts.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in the SW England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years...
3% complete

