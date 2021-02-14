Sign up
Lost heart
Today was a tough day. The first Valentine's Day since my one true valentine passed away. She is forever in my heart and memories and I miss her everyday.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in the SW England, but born and raised in Suffolk.
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Tags
love
,
heart
,
valentine
Katarzyna Morawiec
She is with you 💙 beautiful photo.
February 15th, 2021
