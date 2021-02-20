Stormy weather

Something borrowed for today's picture. I spoke to my sister today and she sent me a few photos of the beach from my hometown, Felixstowe, that she'd taken during the last week. The stormy weather had churned up the sea and in four of the bays the large waves had turned black with debris from the sea bed. Amongst the seaweed deposited on the beach they found an array of starfish, crabs and even a dead lobster. A food bounty for the seagulls that circled around.



I thought this image of Felixstowe promenade, with the dock cranes sentinel-like in the background, was amazing and very atmospheric. It reminds me of what I miss the most during this hard lockdown; the freedom to visit people and places I love that are just that bit further away. So, for now, pictures (and video calls) will have to do.



Whilst the photo is borrowed, the digital editing is mine, so I kind of half claim it! :-)