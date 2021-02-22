A beautiful afternoon in the middle of Nowhere

I'm grateful to live so close to this small woodland, tucked away in the middle of a residential area. This is the wood that harbours the old disused quarry mentioned in earlier photos, home to squirrels, bats, owls, woodpeckers and many other flora and fauna. Before the houses were built in the surrounding area, the wood was a feature of a small hamlet called Nowhere - hence its name: Nowhere Wood.

As we reach the end of February it begins to feel like spring has finally arrived for good. And following the announcements from the Government today, let's hope that we can look forward to a summer with COVID restrictions eased or may be lifted entirely.