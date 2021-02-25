Previous
Camellia in bloom by cam365pix
25 / 365

Camellia in bloom

The camellias in the garden are coming into bloom. Ange and I loved our garden and it feels strange to experience its changes alone for the first time. Another milestone of grief and there will be more to come for sure. Looking around the garden I wonder how many plants have been lost and which one's have survived the cold and very wet winter. We always lose a few each year. But that's partly what makes a garden interesting; it means you can bring in new plants, ring the changes. Like all things, I guess - nothing is meant to stay the same.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
