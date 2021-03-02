Previous
Next
Feeder canal by cam365pix
30 / 365

Feeder canal

I had to make a delivery to one of my stepson's this afternoon. Took the chance to have a brief, socially distanced doorstep chat with the family, as I haven't seen them since New Year. Baby Alfie is just over six months old now. How I've missed not being able to see him more and I can't wait to give him a proper cuddle.

The photo is of the the Feeder Canal which is close to where they live in Bristol. It cuts through a rather grimy industrial area of the city, which gives it a particular rough urban character of its own that I kind of like. People fish in it, mind, although I'm not sure what the catch. The occasional shopping trolley or bicycle wheel, I imagine.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise