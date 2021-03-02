Feeder canal

I had to make a delivery to one of my stepson's this afternoon. Took the chance to have a brief, socially distanced doorstep chat with the family, as I haven't seen them since New Year. Baby Alfie is just over six months old now. How I've missed not being able to see him more and I can't wait to give him a proper cuddle.



The photo is of the the Feeder Canal which is close to where they live in Bristol. It cuts through a rather grimy industrial area of the city, which gives it a particular rough urban character of its own that I kind of like. People fish in it, mind, although I'm not sure what the catch. The occasional shopping trolley or bicycle wheel, I imagine.