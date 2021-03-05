Bat

My metal bat silhouette is in position, tucked between the branches of a small tree. Another "creature" for the grandchildren to find in the garden, once restrictions allow. It's fun to have little ornaments half hidden away here and there around the garden, so that they only occasionally catch your eye. And the grandchildren love looking for them each time they visit.



This bat came from an online company that produces a whole range of metal bird silhouettes - robins, wrens, woodpeckers and more - that you simply hammer into a piece of wood or a tree:

metalbird.co.uk

