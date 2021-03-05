Previous
Bat by cam365pix
33 / 365

Bat

My metal bat silhouette is in position, tucked between the branches of a small tree. Another "creature" for the grandchildren to find in the garden, once restrictions allow. It's fun to have little ornaments half hidden away here and there around the garden, so that they only occasionally catch your eye. And the grandchildren love looking for them each time they visit.

This bat came from an online company that produces a whole range of metal bird silhouettes - robins, wrens, woodpeckers and more - that you simply hammer into a piece of wood or a tree:
metalbird.co.uk
5th March 2021

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

