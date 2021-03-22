Previous
Birthday boy by cam365pix
Birthday boy

A bump on the head and a trip to A&E yesterday is not going to stop this little fella celebrating his 2nd birthday today. (Not my photo - sent to me by my stepson, but obviously the most important event of the day, so I'm using it).
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details

The Dog Lady ace
adorable!
March 22nd, 2021  
