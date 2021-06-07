Previous
early morning departure by cam365pix
125 / 365

early morning departure

Last morning in Felixstowe. Another huge container ship leaving the port. These few days have truly felt like a holiday. And so lovely to spend time in my home town with family again.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
34% complete

